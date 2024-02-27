Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

