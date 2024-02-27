Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.00 EPS.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI
Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance
NASDAQ ITCI opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies
In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after buying an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intra-Cellular Therapies
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.