Brokers Set Expectations for Insulet Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $168.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 132.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $7,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,459,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

