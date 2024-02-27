BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.18

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$96.18 and traded as low as C$88.75. BRP shares last traded at C$89.24, with a volume of 78,436 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins reduced their price target on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.46.

BRP Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.7814208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

