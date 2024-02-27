Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at $2,374,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

