Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) President Alberto J. Paracchini Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,332.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $915.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $8,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after acquiring an additional 202,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

