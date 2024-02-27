C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $106.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

