C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $701,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $603.19 and a 200-day moving average of $507.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

