Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.28

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $15.96. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 196,908 shares changing hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61,804 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

