Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock Position Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,755. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

