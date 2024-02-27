California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

