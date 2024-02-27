California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $93,947. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.5 %

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

