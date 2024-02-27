Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 3.3 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$48.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

