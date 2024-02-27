Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of C$2.06 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

CNQ stock opened at C$88.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,156 shares of company stock valued at $41,166,019. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

