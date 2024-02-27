Canadian Utilities (CU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CU opened at C$30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$28.13 and a 52-week high of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.90.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 83.03%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

