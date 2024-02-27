Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $437.24 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,943 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $437,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $407.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.33.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

