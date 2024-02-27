Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Insider Transactions at Cardiff Oncology

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

