Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of CRDF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
Insider Transactions at Cardiff Oncology
In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiff Oncology
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.