Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.