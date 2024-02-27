CareDx (CDNA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $482.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.38. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,074,531 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,058,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

