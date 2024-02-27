CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARG. UBS Group raised their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

