CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarGurus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $431,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Further Reading

