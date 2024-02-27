CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.7 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

