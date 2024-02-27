Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.16

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $11.69. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,801 shares traded.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.
Caribbean Utilities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Caribbean Utilities’s payout ratio is 94.75%.
About Caribbean Utilities
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.
