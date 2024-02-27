Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 50,331 shares of company stock worth $956,289 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 940,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

