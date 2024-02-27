Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,331 shares of company stock valued at $956,289. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 940,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cars.com by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 423,507 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 133,416 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

