Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 406 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after buying an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

