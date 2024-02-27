Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

