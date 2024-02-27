Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $430,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.08% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

SIMS opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

