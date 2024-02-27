Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.