Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

