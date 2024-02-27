Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 229,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

