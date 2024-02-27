Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director David Maclennan Buys 350 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $325.25 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

