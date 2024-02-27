CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CBFV stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

