CECO Environmental (CECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CECO. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 242,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.