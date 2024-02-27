Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.65. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 78,666 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

