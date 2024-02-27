Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

