Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Cormark

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

