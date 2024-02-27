Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson Sells 16,073 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
