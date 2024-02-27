Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson Sells 16,073 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.