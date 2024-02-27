Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

