Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus Price Performance

CERS opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $400.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cerus by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

