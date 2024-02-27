ChargePoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Amundi boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

