Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Acquires 107,500 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on CTHR

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.