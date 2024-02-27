Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

MYGN stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

