Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Addus HomeCare worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.