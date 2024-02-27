Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,176 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of TransMedics Group worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.