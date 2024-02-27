Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,915 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Bumble worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Bumble Price Performance
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
