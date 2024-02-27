Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of CTS worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

