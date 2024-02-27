Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after buying an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 639,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after purchasing an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 853.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 600,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 537,084 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

