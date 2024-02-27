Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,487 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 167,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

