Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of Hanmi Financial worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

